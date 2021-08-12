August 12, 2021
GROWING AND DIVERSIFYING:
Census: 3 counties, including Sullivan, lose population as New Hampshire adds diversity (HOLLY RAMER, 8/12/21, Associated Press)
Overall, the state's population grew by 4.6% to 1,377,529. The biggest growth came in Belknap, Rockingham and Strafford counties, which each grew by 6%. In the previous decade, Strafford, Carroll and Grafton counties were the fastest-growing.The new figures also show that New Hampshire, historically one of the whitest states, is becoming a bit more diverse, shifting from 94% white to 88%.
