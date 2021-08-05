GRAND ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC:

Town officials decided Wednesday night to implement an indoor mask mandate in response to a "significant uptick" in coronavirus cases reported at Dartmouth College this week.





The Selectboard voted unanimously during an emergency meeting to reinstate part of its mask ordinance, which was suspended in June. It took effect immediately.





Town Manager Julia Griffin said the rules don't apply to outdoor spaces. The town, she added, also isn't restricting the size of gatherings or requiring permits like it during the height of the pandemic last year.



