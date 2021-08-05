August 5, 2021
GRAND ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC:
Hanover brings back indoor mask mandate (TIM CAMERATO, 8/04/21, Valley News)
Town officials decided Wednesday night to implement an indoor mask mandate in response to a "significant uptick" in coronavirus cases reported at Dartmouth College this week.The Selectboard voted unanimously during an emergency meeting to reinstate part of its mask ordinance, which was suspended in June. It took effect immediately.Town Manager Julia Griffin said the rules don't apply to outdoor spaces. The town, she added, also isn't restricting the size of gatherings or requiring permits like it during the height of the pandemic last year."(We) just want to be cautious relative to indoor exposures," Griffin said in an email. "With luck, we may be able to pause this once again once the delta variant runs its course, which folks are hoping will be the end of August or mid-September."
