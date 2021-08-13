GIVE THEM WACO (profanity alert):

In 2014, the Bundy Ranch standoff between cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, militia members, and law enforcement occurred over a legal dispute in which Bundy was directed to pay over 1 million dollars in fines for unpaid cattle grazing. People arrived in droves because they believed it was going to be another Waco-style event, where the government officials on the scene were going to open people gathered there. Self-proclaimed patriots believed that if they did not come to support their fellow activists, the government would get away with atrocities against them. At the conclusion of the standoff, Cliven Bundy and his sons were charged with federal felonies, but the charges were later dismissed.





One of Bundy's followers, Norm Olson, referenced McVeigh specifically, saying: "The battle for the rights of the people rages on and it should be assumed that lone wolf patriots may be planning another response to the central government's abuses. Once the fuse is lit, it will be hard to extinguish. There's a place that we all should think about: Oklahoma City." Olson was a founder of the same militia that McVeigh's co-conspirator, Terry Nichols, attended a meeting of one year before the Oklahoma City bombing.





Lone actors and small-cell groups, including those who consider themselves to be members of leaderless radical Right groups like the Boogaloo Movement and the Three Percenters, often see McVeigh's attack as the best way to gain notoriety for their version of a 'revolution' and their shared anti-government beliefs. An attack is usually intended to be a catalyst event, with others potentially following months or even years later.





Many white nationalist groups are fascinated by the bombing in Oklahoma City because they believe McVeigh committed a great act of 'necessary violence' using intelligence tactics that could inspire further actions. They desire to create a situation where one attack - like a bombing - triggers further events that ultimately have a significant historical impact.





The Boogaloo Movement, a conglomerate of radical Right, Left, and small-cell groups, is one such movement. Its members, known as the Boog, have developed violent plans, like a bombing or the Capitol Riot, and intend to use these to incite future attacks. The attacks may include a militia-style operation on federal buildings, shootings of those considered by the Boog to be traitors to the movement and to the Constitution, and targeted attacks on politicians.





Individuals or groups who work for or support federal and local law enforcement, who advocate for gun control legislation, or who otherwise go against what the Boogaloo believes in are considered by the Boog to be traitors. The Boogaloo Movement views those who died at Waco as the first movement martyrs and has talked about the need to have the government fire first.