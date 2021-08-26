ESTRANGEMENT:

Is it appropriate to take the Bible's treatment of alcohol and apply it to marijuana?





[Todd Miles, professor of theology at Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon]: Not directly. But there is wisdom in how the Bible treats alcohol consumption. The Bible celebrates alcohol as a gift from God, but it commands moderation, and it is clear about drunkenness being a sin. Helpfully, the Bible doesn't just forbid drunkenness--it also tells us why drunkenness is wrong.





When we look at the reasons--it diminishes cognitive ability, physical capacities, and moral judgment--we can see the connection with marijuana. No one questions the fact that you lose physical capacities, cognitive ability, and moral judgment when you're high. And because of that, I think we can apply biblical wisdom on the use of a mind-altering substance like alcohol to the marijuana question, as long as we do it carefully.