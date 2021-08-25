August 25, 2021

EVERY MAN A NODE:

Extreme weather events are pushing consumers to solar and residential storage (Pippa Stevens, 8/25/21, CNBC)

Extreme weather events across the U.S. -- from wildfires and drought in the West, to deep freezes and floods in the South and Southeast -- have disrupted the electric grid this year. As a result, homeowners are buying solar and energy storage systems at rates never before seen, according to data from solar website SolarReviews.com.

