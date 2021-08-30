EVERY HOME A NODE:





Rooftop solar systems are going to have such an impact in coming years that they will meet up to 77 per cent of total grid demand on occasions within five years, sending minimum operating demand down to levels that had never been contemplated until recently. [...]





"As a result, minimum operational demand across the NEM mainland is expected to drop to a record low of 4 to 6GW by 2025, down from 15GW in 2019," AEMO says.