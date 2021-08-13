ET TU, REYNARD?:

A new Fox News poll released Wednesday shows congressional Republicans are way out of step with the American public. Months of GOP attacks on the President Joe Biden, his economic policies, and COVID-19 safety requirementshave failed to sway most of the American public.





Conducted between August 7 and August 10, the poll surveyed 1,002 registered voters. It found majority support for Biden and all his proposed economic investments.





By a 53 pecrent -- 46 percent majority, voters said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, much better than any Fox News poll approval rating for Donald Trump over his single term as president.





Asked about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan plan to invest $550 billion in transportation, broadband, electrical, and water system infrastructure that passed in the Senate on Tuesday, 62 percent said they favor the package, while 30 pecent said they oppose it.





Asked about Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan to "address climate change, healthcare, and child care," 56 percent backed that as well, while 38 percent did not.