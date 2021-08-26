August 26, 2021
DEMOCRACY IS A STRICT MISTRESS:
Raisi Tells First Cabinet Meeting That Iran Is 'Seriously Lagging Behind' As Virus Woes Mount (Radio Liberty, 8/26/21)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the country is "seriously lagging behind" in certain social and economic areas and the government must act to "improve people's livelihoods" as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.Speaking on August 26 at the start of his first cabinet meeting since the government was approved by parliament a day earlier, Raisi acknowledged that the situation in the country "must certainly change."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2021 7:44 AM