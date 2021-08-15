DADDY, WHAT WAS CASH?:

What's in your wallet? Do you even know where it is? In March last year I stuck a bank card in my pocket; since then, I've pretty much given up on the card, too. For the purposes of this exercise, I found and checked my wallet: there's a £5 note I accidentally ripped in half years ago, folded up very small, plus 38p. "The £20 I've had since I was sent home from work on 27 March 2020," says one friend, fairly typically. "The same £10 I've had in my purse for over a year." "£10.70 - the last of the £50 I took out at the beginning of first lockdown."





And when did you last use cash? For me, it was a cucumber plant (£1) two months ago. The plant guy is one of the few hold-outs among the off-grid types at the local "food circle" market - every kale-selling hippy has a sleek contactless terminal. We keep coins for supermarket trolleys, occasional parking, and some window cleaners are wedded to cash. These and tipping - many of us don't trust big companies to distribute digital tips fairly, with some justification - are the few remaining pockets of semi- consistent cash use among my friends and acquaintances.



