CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CULTURES WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

As China celebrated its Army Day on August 1, the children of Sunzi, the strategist of victory without a fight, know there is something better than guns for national defense. Or they ought to know.





China needs friends, people and countries who will stand for China's universal values, as they stood in the past century for the values of the Soviet Union or the United States.





The USSR narrative was of liberation from capitalist oppression. The American narrative is about freedom and liberty. These values lead to a lot of mistakes but they are part of the quest for freedom. These narratives are not "the truth" but they have a drive, a global appeal that goes beyond the single country.



