August 17, 2021
C)-DEPENDENT NO MORE:
A Taliban-led Afghanistan could mean all sorts of problems for India (Manavi Kapur, 8/17/21, Quartz)
The situation in Afghanistan could potentially set off a domino effect in the Indian subcontinent.As the Taliban gains near-total control of the country, India will be closely looking at how Afghanistan's relationship evolves with Pakistan. For one, history suggests that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has contributed to militancy and conflict in Kashmir.
For so long as we fought their war they didn't need to take responsibility.
