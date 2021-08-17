BRING THEM ALL:

Fox News Laura Ingraham says Biden better not bring any Afghani refugees fleeing the Taliban to the US ( Sarah K. Burris, August 16, 2021, Raw Story)





Right-wing firebrand Laura Ingraham blames President Joe Biden for the tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan, but her main concern is the idea that Biden would allow any Afghanis into the U.S.





No one ever thought the Right cared about the Afghans. For them intervention in the Middle East is just an excuse to kill Muslims.



