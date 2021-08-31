...AND CHEAPER...:

Researchers in Saudi Arabia say they have developed a new zinc-ion battery chemistry that they hope will deliver large-scale energy storage that is cheaper, safer, and more environmentally friendly than the commonly used lithium-ion batteries. [...]





The hunt is on, then, to develop new battery chemistries that make use of more abundant elements, and which also increase battery charge rates, stability, storage, and safety.





One of those potential battery chemistries is zinc-ion, which have the potential to yield higher capacity, lower costs, and reduce potential toxicity.



