August 31, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Researchers say new zinc-ion battery chemistry could be cheaper and safer (Joshua S Hill, 31 August 2021, Renew Economy)
Researchers in Saudi Arabia say they have developed a new zinc-ion battery chemistry that they hope will deliver large-scale energy storage that is cheaper, safer, and more environmentally friendly than the commonly used lithium-ion batteries. [...]The hunt is on, then, to develop new battery chemistries that make use of more abundant elements, and which also increase battery charge rates, stability, storage, and safety.One of those potential battery chemistries is zinc-ion, which have the potential to yield higher capacity, lower costs, and reduce potential toxicity.Another added benefit of zinc-ion batteries is the fact that many of the manufacturing processes in use for lithium-ion batteries can be used to make zinc-ion batteries, reducing the need for separate manufacturing facilities.
