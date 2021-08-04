...AND CHEAPER...:

The costs of new quicker modular construction systems are falling to the point where they are becoming cheaper for some house building than conventional methods, according to an executive researching the area for the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).





Modular construction involves building key elements of a structure on a production line and delivering them to the site, where they are assembled on a frame and concrete base.





Martin Searson, chief executive of surveyors and advisers on sustainable building, Quality Positive, said modular construction costs are close to becoming cheaper for house building than conventional on-site methods.





"They are reaching a tipping point," he said. However, Mr Searson explained that the system was most suitable for large projects, involving 100 or more dwellings.