ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $5.1 million fine against conservative activists Jacob Wohl and John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates for making 1,141 unlawful robocalls that made false claims about mail voting, the agency said Tuesday.





All you really need to know about Populism is that its adherents oppose the popular vote.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 25, 2021 8:18 AM

