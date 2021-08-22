ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against InfoWars co-host Owen Shroyer in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Shroyer, who hosts a Web series on the conspiracy-driven network run by Alex Jones, is facing charges of "disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds," according to Mother Jones.





In a new criminal complaint filed on Friday, August 20, the Justice Department detailed the charges Shroyer is facing. The complaint also included a number of videos and an image of an advertisement for Jan. 6 that featured a photo of Shroyer with Jones. Part of the complaint also mentions Jones.