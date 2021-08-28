ALL IN YOUR HEAD:





Cue-controlled relaxation is a science-backed method that pairs one word with a relaxation technique. This strategy takes advantage of classical conditioning. Remember Pavlov and his dogs?





Ivan Pavlov was a Russian physiologist who learned he could train dogs to salivate at the sound of a bell. He noticed dogs would salivate when he presented food. He would ring the bell and give the dogs food immediately after. Over time, the dogs showed an automatic response -- they salivated when Pavlov rang the bell, even without food present.





Cue-controlled relaxation is a type of classical conditioning that pairs a state of relaxation with a word of your choosing. Over time and with practice, saying that one word causes deep relaxation.





Think about that. By taking time to adopt this practice, you can learn to be at ease with one word. Here is a step-by-step way to use this technique.





1. Pick Your Word





Pick a word like "relax," "calm," or any other word that you associate with deep relaxation. I personally use the word "settle."





2. Practice Relaxation





Pick a relaxation technique that you can pair with your word. Paced breathing is a great starter exercise. Breathe in for a count of four and out for a count of six. As you breathe out, say your cue word. As you breathe out, feel your muscles relax. Let everything go -- especially common areas of tension, like the jaw, eyes, shoulders, or hands.