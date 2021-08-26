August 26, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Woke: Compliment or criticism, it is now fuelling the culture wars (Jack Fenwick, 8/26/21, Westminster Hour, BBC Radio 4)
"A quarter of people think of it as a compliment, a quarter of people think it's an insult and the rest either don't know or have never even heard of the term," Prof Duffy says."Among the young, over half of them think it's a compliment, but only 13% of the oldest group think it's a compliment."
