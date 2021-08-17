August 17, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Taliban spokesman uses GOP talking point on 'big tech' censorship when asked about freedom of speech (David Edwards, August 17, 2021, Raw Story)
"This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information," the spokesperson said. "I can ask [the] Facebook company."In recent months, conservatives in the United States have accused "big tech" companies like Facebook and Twitter of censoring free speech after a number of people were banned from social media platforms for inciting violence and promoting medical misinformation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2021 4:11 PM