August 5, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Legal experts mock Trump-loving lawyers after a judge uses a GOP-backed law to punish them (Sarah K. Burris, Aug. 4th, 2021, Raw Story)
A Colorado court ruled Wednesday that pro-Donald Trump lawyers not only lost their class-action lawsuit, but they are also now going to be sanctioned to pay for all of the legal fees for Facebook, Dominion Voting Systems, the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, and the non-profit Center for Tech and Civic Life.Speaking about the case on MSNBC, host Lawrence O'Donnell smirked as he explained how amazing the 68-page legal decision was written. O'Donnell particularly enjoyed the point at which the judge shamed the Trump-loving lawyers for claiming something was a "fact" because the former president tweeted it.But as the legal experts explained, the reason these Trumpy lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, are being forced to pay for the legal fees is due to a Republican-backed bill that was an attempt to end what they called "frivolous lawsuits."
The law is an genius.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2021 12:00 AM
