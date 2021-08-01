August 1, 2021
AFTER ALL, THEY MIGHT BE TEACHING ABOUT SLAVERY:
New Oriental, TAL Education scrap earning releases (Xinmei Shen, 31 Jul, 2021, SCMP)
China's off-campus tutoring industry has been in turmoil since the country's State Council announced a crackdown on the private tutoring industry last weekend, banning holiday and weekend tutoring and blocking the establishment of new tutoring centres.In addition, companies that operate edtech platforms, or services that provide online education, will no longer be allowed to raise capital through initial public offerings (IPOs).The number of institutions operating in China's private tutoring industry now almost equal the number of public schools in the country, China's Ministry of Education said at a press conference explaining the new policies.The ministry warned that if the private tutoring industry was allowed to develop unchecked, it would "form another education system" outside the national education system, and this could disturb the "normal order" of public schools.
Nationalists can not tolerate open education.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 1, 2021 12:00 AM