AFTER ALL, THEY MIGHT BE TEACHING ABOUT SLAVERY:

China's off-campus tutoring industry has been in turmoil since the country's State Council announced a crackdown on the private tutoring industry last weekend, banning holiday and weekend tutoring and blocking the establishment of new tutoring centres.





In addition, companies that operate edtech platforms, or services that provide online education, will no longer be allowed to raise capital through initial public offerings (IPOs).





The number of institutions operating in China's private tutoring industry now almost equal the number of public schools in the country, China's Ministry of Education said at a press conference explaining the new policies.



