ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:





AI can identify patterns in brain scans even the most expert neurologists cannot see.





Scientists are testing an artificial-intelligence system thought to be capable of diagnosing dementia after a single brain scan.





It may also be able to predict whether the condition will remain stable for many years, slowly deteriorate or need immediate treatment.





Currently, it can take several scans and tests to diagnose dementia.





The researchers involved say earlier diagnoses with their system could greatly improve patient outcomes.