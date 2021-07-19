July 19, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng prices its new sedan at $24,700 undercutting Tesla (Arjun Kharpal, 7/19/21, CNBC)
Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. has priced its new P5 sedan as low as 160,000 yuan ($24,694) days after Tesla launched a cheaper version of its Model Y sports utility vehicleThe aggressive pricing from Xpeng comes as China's electric vehicle market continues to heat up with an increasing number of players.
