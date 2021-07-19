July 19, 2021
YOU CAN TAKE THEM OUT OF TEXAS, BUT YOU CAN'T TAKE THE TEXAS OUT OF THEM:
2 more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., 5 total cases (Madlin Mekelburg and Nicole Cobler, 7/18/21, Austin American-Statesman)
During their first week on location, few members wore face coverings as they moved through the lobby and traveled through the city -- in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing unless required by law or private regulation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 19, 2021 12:00 AM