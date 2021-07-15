July 15, 2021
YOU CAN EITHER BE A TRUMPIST OR AN AMERICAN:Trump expresses regret he didn't lower White House flag for slain MAGA rioter (Travis Gettys, July 15, 2021, Raw Story)
Former president Donald Trump has been expressing regret in recent weeks that he didn't order the White House flag lowered to half-staff for slain U.S. Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.The Qanon adherent was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer Jan. 6 as she attempted to break into an area where lawmakers had fled the mob of Trump supporters, and the twice-impeached one-term president has recently told associates that she deserved the public honor due to her years of service in the U.S. Air Force, reported The Daily Beast.
She got what she deserved from the government she once served.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2021 8:29 AM