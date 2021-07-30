WOULD BE A DELICIOUS CONCLUSION:

Nearly 70% of California likely voters think that the special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is a waste of money, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. [...]





Two out of three California voters say the state's recall process needs minor or major changes. Democrat voters are twice as likely as Republican voters to believe that the recall process requires major changes.





One change voters support is requiring a legitimate reason for a recall vote, such as illegal or unethical activity.





Voters also support raising the bar for signatures to get a recall on the ballot. Currently no reason is required - recall supporters must collect signatures totaling 12% of those who voted in the previously election. Voters support raising the threshold to 25%.