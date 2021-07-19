WITH GREAT POWER COMES GREAT RESPONSIBILITY:

One notable expert is Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the founding director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Boston University, who recently told CNBC that "social media is playing a big role in amplifying misinformation, which is leading to people not taking the vaccine, which is killing them."





She added: "It's the honest truth. COVID, right now, is a vaccine-preventable disease."





Bhadelia also pointed to survey results released by the Kaiser Family Fund, which found that 54 percent of Americans either believe in or aren't able to distinguish whether a common coronavirus vaccine myth is fact or fiction.





She asserted that these large tech companies can do more to stop such misinformation from reaching the general public. "They need to invest a lot more resources, and better enhance their balance of taking that information down more quickly, invest more resources in changing their matrix, because, right now, what gets on top of your page is not what's correct, it's what's popular," she noted.