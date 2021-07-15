WHICH IS WHY THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS TRY TO PREVENT POPULAR GOVERNANCE:

The younger generation of Palestinians is frustrated by the ruling Fatah leadership and views it as hesitant and weak, according to an internal study the Palestinian Authority commissioned from academics in Fatah.





The study also indicates that the clashes that broke out in May in East Jerusalem - particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and on the Temple Mount - and that led to the all-out military confrontation between Israel and Hamas in Gaza - are the correct model for the Palestinian struggle with Israel. The analysis by the PA has been obtained by Israeli security officials, who are concerned by the potential direct effect of the mood on the Palestinian street on the security situation in Israel.



