WHEN YOU CHOOSE TO GOVERN INSTEAD OF HATE:

One of President Biden's closest advisers, Mike Donilon, believes swing voters want Congress to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, and embrace solutions where the two parties "meet in the middle," according to a memo first reported by Axios.





Why it matters: While Biden has faced doubters -- especially in his own party -- about his ability to work with Republicans, a core group of advisers, including Donilon, is convinced the president's political fortunes rest on his ability to transcend partisanship.





"President Biden ran on the message that we need to bring people together to meet the challenges facing our country and deliver results for working families," Donilon writes in his memo.





"While a lot of pundits have doubted bipartisanship was even possible, the American people have been very clear it is what they want."