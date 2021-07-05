July 5, 2021
WHEN PURE REACTION REPLACES THOUGHT:
Poll Finds Startling Difference in Vaccinations Among US Republicans and Democrats (VOA News, July 05, 2021)
A Washington Post-ABC News poll has found a startling difference between Democrats and Republicans as it relates to COVID-19 vaccination. The poll found that while 86% of Democrats have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, only 45% of Republicans have.In addition, the survey found that while only 6% of Democrats said they would probably decline the vaccine, 47% of Republicans said they would probably not be inoculated.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2021 12:00 AM