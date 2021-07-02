WHATEVER IT IS, THAT MUCH ISN'T SUBVERSIVE:

Critical race theorists are interested not just in studying the law and systems of racism, but in changing them for the better. (David Miguel Gray, 7/02/21, Quartz)

There are a few beliefs commonly held by most critical race theorists.





First, race is not fundamentally or essentially a matter of biology, but rather a social construct. While physical features and geographic origin play a part in making up what we think of as race, societies will often make up the rest of what we think of as race. For instance, 19th- and early-20th-century scientists and politicians frequently described people of color as intellectually or morally inferior, and used those false descriptions to justify oppression and discrimination.





Second, these racial views have been codified into the nation's foundational documents and legal system. For evidence of that, look no further than the "Three-Fifths Compromise" in the Constitution, whereby slaves, denied the right to vote, were nonetheless treated as part of the population for increasing congressional representation of slave-holding states.





Third, given the pervasiveness of racism in our legal system and institutions, racism is not aberrant, but a normal part of life.





Fourth, multiple elements, such as race and gender, can lead to kinds of compounded discrimination that lack the civil rights protections given to individual, protected categories. For example, Crenshaw has forcibly argued that there is a lack of legal protection for Black women as a category. The courts have treated Black women as Black, or women, but not both in discrimination cases--despite the fact that they may have experienced discrimination because they were both.





These beliefs are shared by scholars in a variety of fields who explore the role of racism in areas such as education, healthcare, and history.



