July 16, 2021
WHAT WE MEAN WHEN WE TALK ABOUT STRUCTURAL RACISM:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks Cuba protesters to stop blocking roads, an illegal act under his 'anti-riot' law (PETER WEBER, 7/16/21, The Week)
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a controversial "anti-riot" law in April, citing racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd, he said "there needs to be swift penalties" when "you have people out there shutting down a highway." On Tuesday, when South Floridians blocked the Palmetto Expressway for hours in support of Cuban anti-government protesters, DeSantis said, "I think people understand the difference between going out and peacefully assembling, which is obviously people's constitutional right."
To be fair, the law isn't only anti-black; he'd enforce it if the Cubans were protesting immigration limits too.
