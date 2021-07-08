WHAT THE FIGHT AGAINST CRT IS ABOUT:

The head of the Williamson County chapter of Moms for Liberty, Robin Steenman, brought several books included in the curriculum and presented excerpts to the Williamson County Commission's education committee in May.





The commission oversees and approves the school district's budget but does not make decisions on contents of specific budget items.





"I realize that this isn't usually in your lane, but I just wanted you to be aware," Steenman told commissioners.





One of the books she specifically referred to was "Ruby Bridges Goes to School," written by Ruby Bridges herself. Bridges, when she was age 6, was one of the first African American students to integrate New Orleans' all-white public school system.





Steenman said that the mention of a "large crowd of angry white people who didn't want Black children in a white school" too harshly delineated between Black and white people, and that the book didn't offer "redemption" at its end.