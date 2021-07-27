WHAT STRUCTURAL RACISM?:

By refusing to adequately fund the Internal Revenue Service, congressional Republicans are leaving hundreds of billions of dollars on the table each year and undermining the rule of law. Congress should give the IRS enough money to ensure that individuals and businesses pay what they owe.





The Treasury Department estimates that in 2019, taxpayers failed to file returns owing $52 billion, and that the IRS received $512 billion less than taxpayers owed due to underreported income. All told, the department estimates that the gap between federal taxes owed and taxes voluntarily paid on time amounted to $630 billion that year, in line with the annual tax gap over the past decade.



