WHAT DO YOU MEAN "STRUCTURAL":

Warren targets racist place names ( Russell Contreras, 7/19/21, Axios)





A new congressional bill seeks to create a board to help rename more than 1,000 towns, lakes, streams, creeks and mountain peaks across the U.S. still named with racist slurs.





Working at the digital mapping company that did much of the data you use to drive nowadays, the most depressing task was going through and changing these names, like Dead N*** Creeek.



