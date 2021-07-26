WELL, HER ILK DO THINK RACE A DISEASE::

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said a private business's decision to not admit unvaccinated patrons was tantamount to "segregation," her latest use of inflammatory language while spreading anti-vaccine messages.





The Republican Georgia congresswoman tweeted Sunday night a screenshot of a recent Instagram post from an Atlanta restaurant that included a door sign that reads "NO VAX NO SERVICE." In its message, the restaurant said "[a]fter a few positive covid cases last week" it decided the rule was necessary.