July 26, 2021
WELL, HER ILK DO THINK RACE A DISEASE::
Rep. Taylor Greene calls exclusion of unvaccinated people 'segregation' (NICK NIEDZWIADEK, 07/26/2021, Politico)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said a private business's decision to not admit unvaccinated patrons was tantamount to "segregation," her latest use of inflammatory language while spreading anti-vaccine messages.The Republican Georgia congresswoman tweeted Sunday night a screenshot of a recent Instagram post from an Atlanta restaurant that included a door sign that reads "NO VAX NO SERVICE." In its message, the restaurant said "[a]fter a few positive covid cases last week" it decided the rule was necessary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2021 1:09 PM