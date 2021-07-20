WE ARE ALL THIRD WAY NOW:

( WILLIAM SALETAN, JULY 19, 2021, Slate)

On Monday, the president spoke about the economic recovery and the threat of inflation. He poked fun at the GOP's warnings "that if I got elected, I'd bring the end to capitalism." "Six months into my administration, the U.S. economy has experienced the highest economic growth rate in nearly 40 years," he observed. "It turns out capitalism is alive and very well. We're making serious progress to ensure that it works the way it's supposed to work: for the good of the American people."



