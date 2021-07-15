WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

The new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, shows how the research team was able to counteract shape noise by utilizing ATERUI II, the most powerful astronomy supercomputer in the world. By feeding it pretend and real data from the Subaru Telescope, the scientists had the computer simulate 25,000 mock galaxy catalogs. They added realistic noise to these data sets while teaching their artificial intelligence network through deep learning to pick out the correct data from the noise.





"This research shows the benefits of combining different types of research: observations, simulations, and AI data analysis," shared team's leader Masato Shirasaki.



