July 11, 2021
VLAD'S KEYSTONE:
Can Europe escape Gazprom's energy stranglehold? (Deutsche-Welle, 7/11/21)
"Thus far, Gazprom has never really exerted pressure on its Western European buyer countries -- at least, it has never become known," he said. "If a precedent happened now, for the first time, this would have devastating consequences for Gazprom in the political debate."For if Gazprom actually began "to exert overt pressure" in autumn, this would enormously fuel an already heated debate in Europe about the short-, medium- and long-term role of gas within the framework of decarbonization and strengthen the position of all those who champion a much quicker withdrawal from using natural gas, Lohmann told DW.
Russia's existential terror is entirely justified.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2021 12:00 AM