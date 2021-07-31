TRUMPISTS ALL THE WAY DOWN:

A month after organizing a rally that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Ali Alexander and his organization Stop The Steal finally got around to blaming eight people for the day's violence.





In a report titled "agitators," the group uploaded pictures of seven men and one woman it accused of being infiltrators who lured unsuspecting "patriots" into the Capitol. Those supposed outsiders were missing from an FBI database, the report claimed.





But, in fact, the woman pictured is not off the FBI's radar; the agency has released wanted posters with her face. And far from being a mysterious entity, she is a public figure--Candace Williams, ex-wife of NFL star Terrell Suggs, The Daily Beast has learned.





A pro-Trump vlogger, Williams marched on the Capitol with a large, double-bladed knife, which she brandished outside the Capitol during a conflict with other demonstrators.