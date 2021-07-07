TRUE GRIT:

Patriot Front, a youth-oriented white supremacist group, were hoping that they'd come away from their midnight flash rally in Philadelphia on July 3 with a slick propaganda video they could use to recruit prospective members.





The group, which embraces a fascism-meets-Americana aesthetic, has been recently trying to raise its public profile by showing up en masse in cities, catching local cops, media and counterprotesters off guard, and getting footage of themselves marching "unopposed."





No such luck in Philadelphia, home of the unofficial anti-fascist mascot Gritty, whose residents have exhibited little patience for brazen displays of white supremacy in the past. Late on Saturday night, about 200 members of Patriot Front arrived in the city packed into three large Penske moving trucks, and were confronted by local residents who had gathered to chase them out of town.





While fleeing, members of the group deployed smoke bombs to obscure their retreat. Police Officer Michael Crum told a local news station that the group "literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia."