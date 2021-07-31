July 31, 2021
THEY TRY HARDER:
Texas just passed New York in COVID-19 deaths, despite once trailing by 29,000. Here's how. (Zach Despart, July 30, 2021, Houston Chronicle)
Texas has passed New York to become the state with the second-most COVID-19 deaths, a feat experts say was driven by an inability to control transmission of the virus here.Texas reached the milestone Wednesday, hitting 53,275 deaths, despite trailing New York by more than 29,000 fatalities last summer. Since then, though Texas is 54 percent more populous, more than twice as many Texans as New Yorkers have succumbed to COVID-19.
The coastal states were dealing with a new phenomenon when they were posting their high death rates. Trump territory really had to make an effort to kill people.
