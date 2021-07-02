July 2, 2021
THEY DO LOVE THEM SOME SELF-FLAGELLATION:
California sets rare governor recall election for September (Agence France-Presse, July 02, 2021)
Some 57 percent of likely voters surveyed in May said they would vote to keep Newsom, according to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC).Approval of Newsom's handling of the pandemic among likely voters shot up from 50 percent in January to 61 percent in May, the PPIC found.The gulf between registered Democrats and Republicans in liberal California has more than doubled in percentage terms since Schwarzenegger's victory in 2003.
