July 1, 2021
THERE'$ NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
A Florida Man Is Threatening to Sue an Artist Whose Invisible Sculpture Sold for $18,000, Saying He Came Up With the Idea First (Taylor Dafoe, June 30, 2021, artNet)
Earlier this month, an Italian artist named Salvatore Garau went viral when his "immaterial sculpture"--that is, a work of art made of literally nothing--sold for €15,000 ($18,300) at auction.Articles about the sale was shared widely, often accompanied by captions of the "I could have done that" variety. Users posted pictures of blank spaces--their own invisible sculptures which could surely be had for a fraction of Garau's price. Many bemoaned the fact that they didn't think of it first.Then there was Tom Miller, a performance artist from Gainesville, Florida, who says he actually did do it first--and now he's filing a lawsuit against Garau to prove it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 1, 2021 3:16 PM
