THERE'$ NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Earlier this month, an Italian artist named Salvatore Garau went viral when his "immaterial sculpture"--that is, a work of art made of literally nothing--sold for €15,000 ($18,300) at auction.





Articles about the sale was shared widely, often accompanied by captions of the "I could have done that" variety. Users posted pictures of blank spaces--their own invisible sculptures which could surely be had for a fraction of Garau's price. Many bemoaned the fact that they didn't think of it first.





Then there was Tom Miller, a performance artist from Gainesville, Florida, who says he actually did do it first--and now he's filing a lawsuit against Garau to prove it.



