THE TRUMP BRAND:





Many of the tweets under the JReubenCIark moniker suggest antipathy towards Jews, who are the subject of hundreds of tweets that suggest that they are involved in conspiracies against white people, or that they already control the commanding heights of the economy, the media or education.





In 2016, the account sent a tweet evoking a past time when "real history was taught in school, angry yentas didn't rule, white men didn't play the fool".





The tweet - which suggests the malign influence of Jewish women and the decline of white men as problems in the contemporary world - tagged in two then prominent alt-right accounts at a time when that movement was at the height of its influence on social media.





In February this year, JReubenCIark wrote in reference to the Republican Jewish Committee's push for the expulsion of Marjorie Taylor Greene that he supported their efforts "to combat the conspiracy theory that Jews run everything by getting any member of Congress they don't like expelled from Congress".





The account also regularly denied the reality of anti-Black racism, attacked Black public figures and showed an extraordinary hostility towards anti-racist protesters associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. He also made casually racist remarks about other groups including Mexicans and Native Americans.





In a March tweet, JReubenCIark claimed that accusations of racism were "purely a tool to control people on the right", going on to ask "try to think of example of an accusation of racism that helped the right, or Christians, or whites in the last 10 years".





On 15 June last year, he riffed on a catchphrase of the so-called Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, tweeting: "The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its Consequences Have Been a Disaster for the Human Race."





The account also repeated familiar white nationalist talking points about the relationships between race, crime and IQ. He tweeted: "Is it 'white supremacy' to note that some racial groups have higher IQs than others based on IQ tests? I believe that and I am only a Deseret supremacist."





JReubenCIark also evinced a dismissive animus towards Latinos. On 25 June last year he wrote: "I can't believe there's a faithful Latter-day Saint out there who can look at the collapse of birthrates among the Latter-day Saints and say, 'Well, hey, at least lots of Catholic Mexicans are coming to the US.'"





On 30 June, as the protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder were in full swing, the account told a Utah BLM supporter he was arguing with on Twitter: "You and all of your lying violent criminal friends belong in prison." He later added: "#BlackLivesMatter is a criminal enterprise that murders people and destroys property. In a sane world you would all be in prison or worse."





On 2 July, discussing an incident in Provo, Utah, in which a man appeared to drive his car into a crowd of BLM protesters, he remarked: "No one had a right to block his car. You all belong in jail."