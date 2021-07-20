THE TRUMP BRAND:

July 20, 2021
Police arrested a heavily-armed Los Gatos man had a handwritten manifesto saying he wanted to wipe out Jews (Ryan Torok, Jul. 19th, 2021, Forward)
A Los Gatos, California man, found with a cache of weapons along with a manifesto containing antisemitic language, was arrested earlier this month, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.Authorities are not revealing the exact language from the manifesto -which also featured writing targeting Blacks and Hispanics - but will put it into evidence during a bail hearing scheduled for July 21 in Santa Clara County Superior Court, said Sean Webby, public communications officer for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
