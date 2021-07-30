July 30, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump's tax returns must be turned over to Congress, DOJ says (BRENDAN MORROW, 7/30/21, The Week)
The Treasury Department has been advised by the Justice Department it needs to turn over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress.The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel in an opinion Friday said the IRS must release Trump's tax returns to Congress, affirming the House Ways and Means Committee had a legitimate legislative purpose for seeking them, CNBC reports.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 30, 2021 2:31 PM