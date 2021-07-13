July 13, 2021
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
The Anti-Vaxx Party Is Taking Shape (Sarah Jones, 7/12/21, New York)
There's nothing inherently conservative about anti-vaccine sentiment. The false claim that childhood vaccines cause autism attracted adherents of various political stripes, from typical right-wingers to crunchy liberals. COVID, however, has become an intensely partisan affair, with the pandemic doubling as a referendum on the Trump presidency. On the right, listening to Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci on vaccines means rejecting Donald Trump, which is heresy.
