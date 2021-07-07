THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

According to the complaint, Duong on Jan. 13 told the undercover agent that he was filming rioters inside the Capitol while "wearing all black in an effort to look like a member of Antifa." Short for anti-fascist, "antifa" is a catch-all term for an amorphous collection of left-wing activists. Those who oppose the movement tend to depict it as a group, rather than an inchoate collective.





While Duong purportedly jockeyed into infiltrate antifa, the FBI quickly became part of Duong's group, which was referred to as "a Bible study," but included "firearms and other training events" such as physical fitness training, "hand-to-hand combat," and training in driving skills. The group also had their own private chat server "to ensure the group could have more secure communications."





During a group meeting at Duong's home in late-March, he allegedly told attending members that he was inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 but was careful to make sure that he kept a mask on at all times to avoid being identified by law enforcement.





An associate described in court documents as a member of the far-right militia group Three Percenters "addressed Duong's group at a meeting at his house in Alexandria, Virginia on March 20, explaining that some of the people that went into the Capitol were smart and wore a mask, and as a result, law enforcement could not identify them," according to the complaint.





Three Percenters get their name from the myth that it represents the portion of colonists who participated in the American Revolution, a notion debunked by historians.





"In response, Duong raised his hand and laughed, stating 'I was wearing all black and wearing two different kinds of masks,'" the complaint stated.





Duong then provided a description of the "Japanese style mask" he wore, which authorities were then able to match against publicly available footage from inside the Capitol.