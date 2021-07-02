July 2, 2021
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald's Shameless Marriage of Convenience (New Reoublic, Jul. 2nd, 2021)
"We know that the Democratic party and journalism in general has aligned with the CIA, NSA, and the FBI, and has aligned and merged with the security state," Greenwald told Carlson this week. "And so in response to the report you did, you would think other journalists ... would say we want to know whether the NSA is abusing their powers in order to spy on journalists they dislike. Instead, they mocked it."In providing journalistic ballast to a story that so far appears to have none, Greenwald has made himself Carlson's willing partner in a potential lie. Their pairing has found its ultimate synergy in a story that combines Greenwald's righteous war against state surveillance and the mainstream media with Carlson's own narcissistic need to place himself at the center of the story. It would be a potentially perilous position for both, if either had anything to fear about their credibility. Instead, together they're pushing a story into the public consciousness that distorts and misrepresents the true threat of mass government surveillance.
They do nail the fact that their ideologies are not aligned with the rest of the Republic.
